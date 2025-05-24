Turner homers, Wheeler strong again and Phillies beat Athletics 4-3 for 8th straight win

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Trea Turner led off the game with a home run and had three hits, Zack Wheeler extended his scoreless innings streak and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Athletics 4-3 on Friday night for their eighth straight win.

Turner added an RBI single to cap a three-run ninth that gave the Phillies the cushion it needed when the Athletics’ Nick Kurtz hit a three-homer in bottom of the inning.

Wheeler (6-1) won his fourth straight start and has thrown 22 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up up three hits and struck out eight. He left with two outs in the seventh after giving up his only two walks. Orion Kerkering struck out Luis Urías to end the threat.

Jordan Romano gave up Kurtz’s homer before Tanner Banks came in and struck out Lawrence Butler for his first save this season.

The Athletics lost their 10th straight. They last lost 11 in a row in 2023.

Jacob Lopez (0-2), called up with four other players on Friday in a roster shakeup, pitched seven innings, giving up three hits, one run and a walk while striking out eight.

Highly touted prospect Denzel Clarke started in center field in his major league debut and went hitless with two strikeouts.

A’s infielder Gio Urshela was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring

Key moment

Johan Rojas made a running, tumbling catch at the wall in dead center for the final out in eighth, stranding Lawrence Butler at third and preserving the lead.

Key stat

Over his last seven starts, Wheeler has a 1.56 ERA.

Up next

Cristopher Sánchez (4-1, 3.10 ERA) pitches for the Phillies on Saturday against the Athletics, who haven’t announced a starter.

