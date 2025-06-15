Ohtani could make mound return in June, Sasaki appears likely to be sidelined for lengthy stretch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani could return to a major league mound in the next two weeks but Los Angeles Dodgers rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki has paused his throwing program and is set for a lengthy layoff.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani will throw to hitters for a fourth time this week and “potentially” it could be the two-way star’s final batting practice session before his first big league pitching appearance since Aug. 23, 2023, for the Los Angeles Angels.

“He’s getting very eager, very excited,” Roberts said. “And I think there’s a point where, in kind of hearing from Shohei, that the effort it takes to throw live BP and then to play a game, (that we’d rather) use those bullets in a game.”

A three-time MVP, Ohtani entered Sunday’s game with a .290 average, an NL-leading 1.023 OPS and 25 homers.

With Sasaki (right shoulder impingement), Blake Snell (left shoulder inflammation) and Tyler Glasnow (right shoulder inflammation) on the injured list, the Dodgers have resorted to bullpen games.

“I think the thought is that, given where we’re at right now, anything he can give us (on the mound) is additive,” Roberts said of Ohtani, “even if it’s an inning or two innings on the front end”

Sasaki has not pitched in a game since May 9 and is not part of the team’s long-term pitching plans this season.

“I think that’s what the mindset should be,” Roberts said. Being thrust into this environment certainly was a big undertaking for him, and now you layer in the health part and the fact he’s a starting pitcher, knowing what the build-up (required to return) entails … I think that’s the prudent way to go about it.”

Sasaki, 23, went 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA in eight starts after joining the Dodgers from the Pacific League’s Chuba Lotte Marines, ,averaging less than 4 1/3 innings per start. His walked 22 and struck out 24 in 34 1/3 innings and his fastball averaged 95.7 mph, down 3-4 mph from his average in Japan.

Roberts said Sasaki was pain-free when he resumed throwing in early June, but the pitcher was shut down after feeling discomfort this past week. Sasaki recently received a cortisone injection in the shoulder; Roberts said no further scans are planned.

“I don’t think it’s pain,” Roberts said. “I don’t know if it’s discomfort, if it’s tightness, if he’s just not feeling strong, whatever the adjective you want to use. That’s more of a question for Roki, as far as the sensation he’s feeling.

“He’s just not feeling like he can ramp it up, and we’re not going to push him to do something he doesn’t feel good about right now.”

