Santana’s 2-run double, Bibee’s 7 scoreless innings help Guardians beat Tigers 7-0 in ALDS rematch

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Santana had a two-run double in the fourth inning, Angel Martínez hit a solo homer in the fifth and Tanner Bibee threw seven scoreless innings to lead the Cleveland Guardians in a 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Guardians won their AL Division Series last October.

The AL-leading Tigers had won seven of nine games and Cleveland had lost seven of its previous 10.

Bibee (4-4) allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Jack Flaherty (2-6) gave up three runs on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

Flaherty had two strikeouts in the first inning, including the 1,000th of his career. After Kyle Manzardo walked in the fourth, Santana’s double to center put the Guardians up 2-0.

Tim Herrin replaced Bibee in the eighth and exited with the bases loaded and no outs. Trey Sweeney led off the inning with a walk, Javier Baez followed with an infield single and Justyn-Henry Malloy reached on a hit to center that outfielder Lane Thomas appeared to lose sight of in the lights.

Cade Smith struck out the next three batters to strand all three runners.

Cleveland earned a larger cushion in a four-run ninth that got a boost when third baseman Zach McKinstry was charged with a fielding error, allowing Santana to score after he led off with a walk.

Key moment

Flaherty started strong until José Ramírez singled with one out in the fourth inning when Cleveland broke a scoreless tie with two runs.

Key stat

Bibee’s eight strikeouts were three more than he had in any of his previous nine starts this season.

Up next

Detroit RHP Jackson Jobe (4-0, 4.12 ERA) and Cleveland RHP Slade Cecconi (0-1, 5.40) are the probable pitchers Friday night.

