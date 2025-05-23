Ward hits another grand slam as Angels rally past sinking A’s 10-5 for 7th straight win View Photo

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a go-ahead grand slam, Logan O’Hoppe also homered in a five-run seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the skidding Athletics 10-5 on Thursday for their seventh consecutive victory.

Ward and O’Hoppe both connected off reliever Grant Holman (4-1), sending the A’s to their ninth loss in a row. O’Hoppe had four homers in the series.

It was the second go-ahead slam in 10 days for Ward, who finished with three hits and five RBIs. He has an extra-base hit in eight straight games — one shy of the club record set by Darin Erstad in 1998.

Ward has 17 RBIs in his last 10 games. He and O’Hoppe each have 14 homers this season. Zach Neto also had three of Los Angeles’ 13 hits.

The Angels (24-25) completed a 7-0 trip, winning four games against the Athletics to sweep them on the road for the first time in 28 years. It’s only their third seven-game win streak in the last 10 seasons.

Kevin Newman had an RBI single to cap a three-run ninth. Hunter Strickland (1-0) retired four batters for the win.

Brent Rooker homered early off Angels starter Tyler Anderson. The Athletics (22-29) opened a 5-2 lead in the fifth and nearly got more, but the Angels threw out a runner at the plate on a relay from Ward to Neto to O’Hoppe.

A’s right-hander Luis Severino yielded two runs in six innings. He struck out five and needs one more to reach 1,000 for his career.

Key moment

Ward’s slam was the sixth of his career. He hit his fifth on May 12 — a two-out shot in the ninth inning for a 9-5 win at San Diego.

Key stats

The Angels have hit multiple home runs in six consecutive games for the third time in franchise history (also 1961 and 2019). … Anderson allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings and became the first Angels pitcher to walk six batters without a strikeout since Omar Olivares against the Yankees in May 1999.

Up next

Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 3.50 ERA) starts Friday against RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-6, 7.99) and the visiting Marlins.

The Athletics hadn’t announced a scheduled starter for the first of three home games versus the streaking Phillies, who will send RHP Zack Wheeler (5-1, 2.67) to the mound Friday.

___

