Narváez and Devers homer, bullpen carries Red Sox to 2-0 win over Mets after ejections

BOSTON (AP) — Carlos Narváez and Rafael Devers hit homers and six relievers combined to keep the Mets scoreless after Red Sox starter Walker Buehler was ejected in Boston’s 2-0 win over New York on Tuesday night.

Manager Alex Cora was also ejected when he came out of the dugout in his pitcher’s defense and took over a heated argument with umpire Mike Estabrook with one out in the top of the third.

Brennan Bernardino took over for the next 1 2/3 innings as the Red Sox improved to 2-0 in the three-game series. Garrett Whitlock (2-0) got the win as the Red Sox got back to .500 at 25-25. Ardolis Chapman pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Boston’s bullpen crew held the Mets to four hits.

Clay Holmes had a shutout going through four innings but ran into trouble in the fifth, when Narváez drove a 1-0 sinker over the Green Monster. Two batters later, Devers hit one out to nearly the same spot for his 10th of the year.

Holmes (5-3) pitched six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five.

Buehler didn’t allow a hit in his 2 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.

Brandon Nimmo saved a run in the second when he caught a fly to left, then launched a strike to home in time for catcher Francisco Alvarez to get the tag down in front of Boston’s Nick Sogard as he attempted a head-first slide into home. The double play ended the inning.

Holmes did not allow a home run in his first seven starts but has been tagged for five in his last three outings.

Mets RHP Tylor Megill (3-4, 3.74 ERA) starts the series finale Wednesday night against Boston LHP Garrett Crochet (4-3, 2.00).

