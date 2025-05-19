Giants host the Royals on home winning streak

Kansas City Royals (26-22, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-19, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (4-2, 1.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (6-0, 3.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -126, Royals +107; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Kansas City Royals.

San Francisco has a 28-19 record overall and a 16-7 record in home games. The Giants have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.41.

Kansas City has a 9-13 record in road games and a 26-22 record overall. The Royals have a 9-5 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 12 doubles, two triples and six home runs while hitting .276 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 15 for 34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino is fourth on the Royals with 13 extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and seven home runs). Cavan Biggio is 3 for 18 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Royals: Jonathan India: day-to-day (knee), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (groin), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (finger), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press