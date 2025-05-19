Angels take win streak into matchup with the Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (20-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Athletics (22-25, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (2-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -127, Angels +108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Athletics.

The Athletics have a 22-25 record overall and an 8-13 record in home games. The Athletics are 19-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has an 11-15 record in road games and a 20-25 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 10 home runs while slugging .444. Jacob Wilson is 13 for 40 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has seven doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 11 for 41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .229 batting average, 7.83 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Angels: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Timothy McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (ankle), Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press