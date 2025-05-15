Dodgers and Athletics play to determine series winner

Athletics (22-21, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (28-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (2-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Dodgers: Matt Sauer (1-0, 1.54 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -200, Athletics +164; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Athletics meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 16-4 record at home and a 28-15 record overall. The Dodgers have a 22-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The Athletics have a 22-21 record overall and a 14-8 record in road games. The Athletics have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .261.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 13 home runs, 29 walks and 22 RBIs while hitting .307 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 16 for 39 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has five home runs, seven walks and 26 RBIs while hitting .354 for the Athletics. Miguel Andujar is 12 for 38 with two doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .299 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .291 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Timothy McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press