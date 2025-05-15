Dodgers get homers from Ohtani, Pages, Kim and Muncy and rally past the Athletics 9-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Miguel Rojas doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit four home runs while rallying past the Athletics 9-3 on Wednesday night.

Shohei Ohtani hit a 403-foot leadoff homer in the first and Andy Pages followed with a 417-foot shot on his first pitch in the second, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

The Athletics tied it in the third on Tyler Soderstrom’s two-run homer on the first pitch from Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-3). They went ahead 3-2 in the fourth on Miguel Andujar’s RBI double to left.

Yamamoto allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out six.

The Dodgers tied it on Hyeseong Kim’s homer leading off the fifth, one of three homers given up by A’s starter Gunnar Hoglund (1-1). He allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out five.

In the sixth, Pages drew a leadoff walk and was thrown out at third on Michael Conforto’s single to left. Hogan Harris came in and gave up Rojas’ double to center.

The Dodgers tacked on five runs in the eighth, highlighted by Max Muncy’s three-run blast.

Key moment

Mookie Betts was 0 for 7, including Monday’s opener, when the A’s intentionally walked Ohtani to get to him in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández singled and was sacrificed to second. Betts doubled to center, extending the lead to 6-3.

Key stat

The Dodgers had four homers a night after getting clobbered 11-1, when the A’s hit a season-high five homers.

Up next

RH Osvaldo Bido (2-3, 4.75 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday, while the Dodgers go with a bullpen game.

___

