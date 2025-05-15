Alejandro Kirk hits 3-run homer as Blue Jays beat Rays 3-1 for 5th win in 6 games

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Brendon Little (2-0) got four outs for the win, Yariel Rodríguez pitched the eighth and Yimi García finished for his third save in six chances.

Kirk had two hits, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base three times and scored a run as the Blue Jays bounced back from Tuesday’s 11-9 defeat and won for the fifth time in six games.

Rays right-hander Ryan Pepiot (2-5) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, extending his winless streak to three starts. He walked one and struck out seven.

Pepiot walked Guerrero to begin the sixth before striking out Anthony Santander and George Springer. Daulton Varsho singled and Kirk followed with a 407-foot homer to center.

Kirk came up against reliever Eric Orze in the eighth with runners at second and third, but center fielder Kameron Misner made a sliding catch on Kirk’s sinking liner to end the threat.

Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt allowed one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Misner hit an RBI single off Bassitt in the fourth, but Tampa Bay could have scored more. Misner was tagged out at home plate trying to score from third base on Travis Jankowski’s grounder, and Danny Jansen grounded out to strand a runner.

Key moment

Kirk fell behind 0-2 before homering on Pepiot’s next pitch. The homer was Kirk’s third.

Key stat

The Rays are 6-15 against AL opponents.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.97 ERA) is scheduled to face Rays RH Zack Littell (2-5, 4.40) in Thursday afternoon’s series finale.

