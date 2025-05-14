Bryce Harper comes through at the right time as the Phillies snap the Cardinals winning streak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper had two hits and drove in the game-winning run, Jesus Luzardo pitched seven strong innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Harper reached base three times in the game, but it was his bloop, two-out single that capped off a seventh inning rally for the Phillies.

Philadelphia entered the inning with only three hits but posted four singles in the seventh off Cardinals reliever Steven Matz (1-1) to score two runs. Bryson Stott tied the game on an infield single before Harper put the Phillies ahead two batters later.

Luzardo (4-0) pitched seven innings — matching his season high — and allowed one run on five hits to remain unbeaten this season. He struck out six.

Jordan Romano struck out the side in the ninth inning for his fourth save.

Jordan Walker drove in the lone run of the game for the Cardinals, who saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end.

Erick Fedde started for the Cardinals and didn’t allow a run in 5 2/3 innings.

Key Moment

After being originally called out trying to take an extra base on a throw from the outfield, Phillies catcher Rafael Marchan was safe after video review showed that St. Louis second baseman Brendan Donovan tagged Marchan’s helmet — which had fallen off his head — and not the player himself. Marchan would later score the winning run on Harper’s hit.

Key Stat

Kyle Schwarber’s major league-leading on-base streak came to an end at 47 games after he went 0-for-4. It’s the fourth-longest streak in Phillies history.

Up Next

The Cardinals send RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 3.50) to the mound to face Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (1-6, 4.89) in Game 2 of the doubleheader Wednesday night.

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO

Associated Press