Angels play the Padres leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (17-23, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (25-15, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (2-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -202, Angels +168; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 14-5 at home and 25-15 overall. The Padres have a 19-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 17-23 record overall and an 8-13 record on the road. The Angels have gone 7-2 in games decided by one run.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has five doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 18 for 37 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Joseph Ward leads the Angels with nine home runs while slugging .405. Zach Neto is 11 for 40 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Angels: 5-5, .217 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press