Freeman leads Dodgers against the Athletics after 4-hit game

Athletics (21-20, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (27-14, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Dodgers: Landon Knack (2-0, 4.61 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -199, Athletics +165; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Athletics after Freddie Freeman’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 27-14 record overall and a 15-3 record in home games. The Dodgers lead the NL with 64 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Athletics are 21-20 overall and 13-7 on the road. The Athletics have hit 51 total home runs to rank ninth in MLB play.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 12 home runs while slugging .641. Freeman is 19 for 40 with four home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 10 home runs while slugging .488. Shea Langeliers is 12 for 38 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.53 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Timothy McFarland: day-to-day (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press