Bichette and Barger propel Blue Jays to 6-3 comeback win over Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Addison Barger hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Saturday night.

Bo Bichette’s two-run homer in the fifth began Toronto’s comeback. Barger tied it at 3 with an RBI groundout in the sixth, and Alejandro Kirk finished with four hits.

Myles Straw provided insurance with a two-run single off Carlos Vargas (1-2) in the eighth.

Mason Fluharty (3-0) worked 1 1/3 perfect innings and Jeff Hoffman struck out all three batters in the ninth for his ninth save.

Barger also had two RBIs — and three doubles — in Friday night’s 6-3 victory by the Blue Jays, who have won three in a row following a four-game skid.

Rowdy Tellez hit a solo homer for the Mariners in the second. Randy Arozarena had an RBI double in the fourth, and Leody Taveras added a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Toronto starter Bowden Francis allowed three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Logan Evans gave up three runs and five hits over five innings for Seattle.

Key moment

With the score tied at 3 in the seventh, Seattle had runners at the corners when Fluharty entered and retired J.P. Crawford on a flyball to end the inning.

Key stat

Crawford went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, ending his hitting streak at a career-best 16 games. It had been the longest active streak in the majors.

Up next

Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller (2-3, 4.15 ERA) starts Sunday against RHP José Ureña (0-0, 8.59) in the series finale.

By ANDREW DESTIN

Associated Press