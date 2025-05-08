Blue Jays take on the Angels looking to stop road slide

Toronto Blue Jays (16-20, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-20, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (2-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -124, Angels +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will aim to end a four-game road slide when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has gone 8-7 in home games and 15-20 overall. The Angels have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .388.

Toronto has a 16-20 record overall and a 5-12 record in road games. The Blue Jays are 11-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has five doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 13 for 39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Blue Jays with five home runs while slugging .333. Alejandro Kirk is 14 for 41 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .219 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gustavo Campero: day-to-day (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Blue Jays: Andres Gimenez: day-to-day (quadricep), Erik Swanson: 60-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press