Padres visit the Yankees on 4-game road win streak

San Diego Padres (23-11, second in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (19-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (4-1, 2.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 5.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -110, Yankees -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they take on the New York Yankees.

New York is 19-16 overall and 11-8 in home games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.64 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

San Diego has a 23-11 record overall and a 9-7 record on the road. The Padres have a 13-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has nine doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Yankees. Austin Wells is 10-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .317 batting average, and has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI. Luis Arraez is 11-for-31 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .267 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Padres: 6-4, .225 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt: day-to-day (hamstring), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press