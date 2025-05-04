Hendricks pitches Angels past Tigers 5-2 to snap 7-game slide View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Hendricks pitched into the eighth inning for his first win with the Los Angeles Angels, who stopped a seven-game losing streak by defeating the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Saturday night.

Luis Rengifo and Kyren Paris each had a two-run single in a four-run sixth that made it 5-0.

The 35-year-old Hendricks (1-3) allowed one run and four hits over 7 2/3 innings in his sixth start for the Angels after spending his first 11 seasons with the Chicago Cubs. He entered with a 6.65 ERA but faced only one batter more than the minimum through seven innings.

Spencer Torkelson ended Hendricks’ shutout bid with his 10th home run — a one-out shot in the eighth.

Brock Burke got the final out of the eighth and the first one in the ninth before giving way to Kenley Jansen with runners on second and third. Jansen, who gave up three homers and his first six runs of the season in the ninth inning Friday, finished off his seventh save by retiring Riley Greene on an RBI grounder and Colt Keith on a lineout.

Travis d’Arnaud doubled and scored with two outs in the second when Kerry Carpenter and Greene collided in right-center, allowing Paris’ flyball to drop. Carpenter was charged with an error.

Tigers starter Jack Flaherty (1-4) permitted five runs — four earned — and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Taylor Ward is stuck in an 0-for-26 slump for Los Angeles.

Key moment

The Angels loaded the bases with one out in the sixth against Flaherty, and Rengifo hit the first pitch up the middle to drive in two. Rengifo is 7 for 16 (.438) with runners in scoring position — tops on the team.

Key stat

The Angels scored five runs for the second time in their last 20 games and the first since April 20 against the Giants.

Up next

RHP Reese Olson (3-2, 3.55 ERA) starts for the Tigers on Sunday opposite RHP Jack Kochanowicz (1-4, 5.29) as the Angels look to split the four-game series.

___

