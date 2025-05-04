With dad on hand, Kody Clemens homers in 1st game at Fenway Park to lead Twins past Red Sox 4-3

With dad on hand, Kody Clemens homers in 1st game at Fenway Park to lead Twins past Red Sox 4-3 View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Kody Clemens hit a two-run homer in his first game at Fenway Park — with his famous father in attendance — and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday.

With former Red Sox ace Roger Clemens watching from a luxury box along the first-base line, his son drove an 0-1 slider from Hunter Dobbins (2-1) over the short wall in the right-field corner to push Minnesota ahead 3-1 in the sixth inning.

Jarren Duran had an RBI triple and a double for Boston, which has lost three of four. Romy Gonzalez, expected to get the bulk of the playing time at first base after Triston Casas ruptured a tendon in his left knee, had three singles.

Clemens’ homer came during a three-run sixth that gave the Twins a 4-1 edge.

Bailey Ober (4-1) pitched six innings, holding the Red Sox to a run and seven hits. Jhoan Duran got three outs for his third save.

Jarren Duran hit his RBI triple in the seventh before scoring on Rafael Devers’ single that sliced it to 4-3.

The game was delayed by rain for 72 minutes in the seventh.

Key moment

With runners on first and second in the ninth, Jhoan Duran retired left-handed hitter Wilyer Abreu for the final out after walking Alex Bregman intentionally.

Key stat

Ober has allowed just one run five times in his six starts since giving up eight during his first start of the season.

Up next

Twins RHP Chris Paddack (0-3, 5.60 ERA) starts the series finale Sunday against LHP Garrett Crochet (3-2, 2.05).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press