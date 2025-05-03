Matt Chapman’s grand slam leads Giants past Rockies 6-3 View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a grand slam to help the San Francisco Giants beat the lowly Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Saturday.

Chapman connected against Jake Bird (0-1) with one out in the sixth, capping a five-run inning after the Rockies scored three times in the top of the frame. It was Chapman’s third career grand slam, and the first for the Giants this season.

Colorado dropped to a major league-worst 6-27.

Luis Matos hit a solo homer for San Francisco. Randy Rodríguez got three outs for the win, and Ryan Walker handled the ninth for his sixth save.

The Giants had a 1-0 lead before the Rockies rallied in the sixth. Ryan McMahon chased Jordan Hicks with a tying RBI single. Hunter Goodman singled home Jordan Beck, and Kyle Farmer added a two-out RBI single.

Hicks struck out seven in five-plus innings.

Rockies starter Bradley Blalock gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He was recalled Friday to take the rotation spot of Ryan Feltner, who went on the injured list with back spasms.

Key moment

Chapman punctuated the Giants’ response after giving up the lead in the top of the sixth. After Jung Hoo Lee got San Francisco within a run with a bases-loaded single, Chapman drove a hanging sinker by Bird 402 feet into the Colorado bullpen.

Key stat

The Giants scored four or fewer runs in their previous seven games.

Up next

RHP Germán Márquez (0-5, 9.82 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Rockies opposite RHP Logan Webb (3-2, 2.83 ERA) in the final game of the four-game series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By ERIC HE

Associated Press