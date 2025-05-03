Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is back in the lineup a day after taking a fastball to the forearm

PITTSBURGH (AP) — San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was in the lineup for Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh, less than 24 hours after taking a pitch on the forearm.

Tatis exited San Diego’s 9-4 victory over the Pirates on Friday night in the third inning after getting drilled in the left forearm on a 93 mph sinker from Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller.

Padres manager Mike Shildt said Saturday that X-rays on Tatis were negative. While Tatis will be dealing with some soreness, the swelling from the contusion had dissipated and he was cleared to play. Tatis, who is hitting .345 with eight homers and 25 RBIs so far this season, was batting leadoff against Pittsburgh’s Bailey Falter.

San Diego did make a couple of roster moves on Saturday, calling up catcher Luis Campasano from Triple-A El Paso while sending down utility player Connor Joe in hopes that Joe can get more regular at-bats.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB