Giants look to end 3-game skid, take on the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (6-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (19-13, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-4, 5.22 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (3-0, 3.73 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -268, Rockies +218; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants come into a matchup against the Colorado Rockies as losers of three games in a row.

San Francisco has a 9-5 record in home games and a 19-13 record overall. The Giants have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 3.61.

Colorado has a 6-25 record overall and a 2-14 record in road games. The Rockies have a 3-6 record in games decided by one run.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has a .316 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 11 doubles, two triples and three home runs. Michael Yastrzemski is 11-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jordan Beck leads the Rockies with five home runs while slugging .600. Hunter Goodman is 12-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 2-8, .199 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: day-to-day (finger), Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press