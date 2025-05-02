Rockies rally past Giants 4-3, denying Justin Verlander his 1st win since joining San Francisco View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Beck hit a tying double in the eighth inning and Hunter Goodman singled home the go-ahead run two batters later as the Colorado Rockies rallied past San Francisco 4-3 on Thursday night to deny Justin Verlander his first win with the Giants.

Colorado came back against reliever Tyler Rogers (2-1) and snapped a 12-game skid at Oracle Park, where San Francisco had owned the longest active home winning streak against one opponent.

Angel Chivilli (1-2) got four outs for the win and Zach Agnos worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

Verlander struck out four and pitched into the seventh but remains without a win since joining San Francisco. Wilmer Flores and Mike Yastrzemski each hit an RBI double in the sixth to put San Francisco ahead 3-1.

The Giants have their first three-game losing streak this year, leaving the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets as the only teams not to drop three straight.

The 42-year-old Verlander, who signed a $15 million, one-year contract in January determined to show he can still pitch at an elite level, has made seven starts for the Giants. But the three-time Cy Young Award winner and nine-time All-Star is yet to reach the win column.

He didn’t come through in the home opener April 4 and has struggled to get run support.

Heliot Ramos hit his first career leadoff homer against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, but Colorado tied it on an RBI single by Brenton Doyle in the third.

San Francisco placed infielder Tyler Fitzgerald on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left rib and recalled infielder Brett Wisely from Triple-A Sacramento.

Key moment

Colorado’s Ryan McMahon homered in the seventh to make it a one-run game. Camilo Doval relieved Verlander one out later and retired the next two batters.

Key stat

The Giants have lost five of Verlander’s seven starts, scoring 13 total runs in those defeats and only 15 in all his outings combined.

Up next

RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-4, 5.22 ERA) pitches Friday night for Colorado opposite Giants LHP Robbie Ray (3-0, 3.73).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer