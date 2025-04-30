Yainer Diaz drives in 3 runs to help the Astros rally to a 6-4 win over the Tigers

HOUSTON (AP) — Yainer Diaz run-scoring singles in consecutive innings, rookie Ryan Gusto matched a season high with six strikeouts and the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

The Astros scored three runs in the sixth and seventh innings — all with two outs — for a 6-2 lead.

Diaz hit a two-run single that bounced just in front of center fielder Riley Greene, giving Houston its first lead at 3-2 in the sixth. He singled in Isaac Paredes in the seventh.

Yordan Alvarez had an RBI single on a bouncer up the middle in the seventh for a 4-2 lead. Alvarez scored from first when Isaac Paredes hit a shot off the base of the wall in left for his third career triple.

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer in the ninth to get Detroit within two runs. He was 3 for 5 with three RBIs.

Josh Hader struck out Zach McKinstry to end the game as Houston won for the eighth time in its last nine home games.

Bennett Sousa (1-0) struck out the final two Detroit batters in the fifth, stranding runners at second and third. He had three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.

Gusto allowed four hits and two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Jose Altuve hit second in the Astros lineup for the second straight game and went 0 for 4.

Key moment

The Astros did not have a runner in scoring position until there were two outs in the sixth. Then, Christian Walker hit a shot off the wall in left for an RBI double that pulled the Astros within 2-1 and chased starter Reese Olson (3-2).

Key stat

Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games.

Up next

Detroit RHP Jackson Jobe (2-0, 2.70 ERA) will start the final game of the series on Wednesday. Houston has not announced a starter.

