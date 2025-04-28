Pages leads Dodgers against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

Miami Marlins (12-15, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (18-10, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Brany Cabrera (0-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -319, Marlins +255; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins after Andy Pages had four hits on Sunday in a 9-2 win over the Pirates.

Los Angeles has an 18-10 record overall and a 12-3 record in home games. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .437.

Miami is 12-15 overall and 4-7 on the road. The Marlins have hit 24 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez has six doubles and eight home runs for the Dodgers. Pages is 16-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has three doubles and nine RBI while hitting .270 for the Marlins. Eric Wagaman is 11-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .263 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Robert Jacob Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press