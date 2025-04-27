Dodgers and Pirates meet to determine series winner

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (17-10, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (1-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -323, Pirates +258; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 17-10 record overall and an 11-3 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 10-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Pittsburgh has gone 5-10 in road games and 11-17 overall. The Pirates have a 3-12 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has three doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 12-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with eight home runs while slugging .567. Alexander Canario is 1-for-12 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Pirates: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (leg), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Justin Anthony Lawrence: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press