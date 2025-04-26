Michael A. Taylor’s 3 doubles help White Sox rout Athletics 10-3

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor hit three doubles and drove in three runs, Luis Robert Jr. homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Athletics 10-3 on Saturday.

Chicago, which had lost 10 of 12 coming in, scored four times in the first and twice more in the second off Jeffrey Springs (3-3).

After Tyler Gilbert pitched a hitless first as an opener, Jonathan Cannon (1-3) allowed three runs and six hits in 7 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

The A’s dropped to 5-9 at Sutter Health Park, their temporary home for at least three seasons.

Robert, the second batter of the game, homered to put the White Sox ahead to stay. Lenyn Sosa, Taylor and Brooks Baldwin hit consecutive RBI doubles off Springs, who allowed seven runs — five earned — and seven hits in six innings.

Edgar Quero hit an RBI single and Andrew Vaughn had a sacrifice fly in the second to extend the lead to 6-0.

Luis Urías hit a solo homer for the A’s in the seventh.

Chicago was aggressive early against Springs, who is 0-3 with a 10.32 ERA in day games.

Chicago went 5 for 12 with runners in scoring position, raising their season RISP, the lowest in the majors, from .168 to .183.

Athletics RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.85 ERA) and White Sox RHP Davis Martin (1-3, 3.95 ERA) start Sunday’s series finale.

By ERIC HE

Associated Press