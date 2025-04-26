Dodgers aim to end slide in game against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (16-10, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-2, 4.18 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -266, Pirates +216; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after losing three in a row.

Los Angeles is 16-10 overall and 10-3 in home games. The Dodgers are first in the NL with 41 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Pittsburgh has an 11-16 record overall and a 5-9 record in road games. The Pirates have gone 5-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman leads the Dodgers with 11 extra base hits (two doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Freddie Freeman is 10-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has three doubles, a triple and seven RBI for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 12-for-40 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 5-5, .261 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (leg), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Justin Anthony Lawrence: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press