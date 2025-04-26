Angels bring road skid into matchup with the Twins

Los Angeles Angels (12-13, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (10-16, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -120, Angels +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to break a five-game road skid when they face the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 7-6 record at home and a 10-16 record overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.90 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 12-13 record overall and a 7-9 record on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .399 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Keiron Buxton leads the Twins with six home runs while slugging .522. Trevor Larnach is 9-for-32 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with nine home runs while slugging .511. Logan O’Hoppe is 7-for-32 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 3-7, .178 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luke Keaschall: day-to-day (forearm), Willi Rafael Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press