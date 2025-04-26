Athletics host the White Sox on 3-game home win streak

Chicago White Sox (6-20, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (13-13, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 5.64 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -225, White Sox +186; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Chicago White Sox aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

The Athletics are 13-13 overall and 5-8 at home. The Athletics have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .433.

Chicago has a 6-20 record overall and a 2-12 record on the road. The White Sox have a 4-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Athletics have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has nine home runs, 10 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .310 for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi ranks fifth on the White Sox with four extra base hits (four home runs). Andrew Vaughn is 9-for-41 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

White Sox: 2-8, .213 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hamstring), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Chase Meidroth: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press