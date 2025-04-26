Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki power the Cubs to a 4-0 win, sending Phillies to their 5th straight loss

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ had two doubles and an RBI, Seiya Suzuki doubled twice and the Chicago Cubs beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Friday.

Jon Berti added two hits and drove in a run as NL Central-leading Chicago won its third straight and for the fifth time in six games. Nico Hoerner and Pete Crow-Armstrong had RBIs in a game that started after a 2-hour, 10-minute rain delay.

J.T. Realmuto had two of the Phillies’ five hits. Philadelphia’s losing streak hit five games on a chilly, windy day at Wrigley Field.

Colin Rea (1-0) limited Philadelphia to three hits over five scoreless innings for the win. Rae struck out seven while walking two in his longest outing this season.

Four Chicago relievers — Caleb Thielbar, Brad Keller, Drew Pomeranz and Daniel Palencia — allowed two hits over four innings. Palencia pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker (1-2) lasted just three innings, allowing two runs on six hits while throwing 86 pitches.

Berti’s double to the left-center wall in the second drove in Crow-Armstrong for a 1-0 Chicago lead. Hoerner’s RBI single in the third made it 2-0.

Happ’s second double increased the Cubs’ lead to 3-0 in the fourth. Crow-Armstrong’s bunt scored Dansby Swanson from third in the seventh.

Key moment

The Cubs led 3-0 when Keller entered to start the seventh. Realmuto topped an infield single before Alec Bohm walked. Then, Keller struck out pinch-hitter Cal Stevenson and got Bryson Stott to pop out. Swanson, a two-time Gold Glove shortstop, snared Trea Turner’s grounder up the middle and forced Bohm at second.

Key stat

Happ has 16 hits in 40 at-bats (.400) over his last nine games.

Up next

Phillies LHP Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 2.08 ERA) faces Cubs RHP Ben Brown (2-1, 4.57) on Saturday.

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press