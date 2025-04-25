Angels bring road slide into matchup against the Twins

Los Angeles Angels (12-12, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (9-16, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -198, Angels +164; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to the Minnesota Twins looking to stop a four-game road slide.

Minnesota has a 6-6 record in home games and a 9-16 record overall. The Twins have gone 6-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles is 7-8 in road games and 12-12 overall. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .396.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Keiron Buxton has four doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .225 for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 7-for-32 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has eight home runs, 12 walks and 16 RBI while hitting .172 for the Angels. Jorge Soler is 9-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 3-7, .176 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Willi Rafael Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press