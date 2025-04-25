Witt’s hit streak reaches 16 games, Royals beat Rockies 6-2 to wrap up doubleheader, series sweep View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. extended his hitting streak to a career-best 16 games with an RBI single in the fifth inning, and the Kansas City Royals went on to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Thursday to cap off a doubleheader and series sweep.

Salvador Perez had three hits and a pair of RBIs, and Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey and Drew Waters also drove in runs, helping the Royals win their fourth consecutive game on the heels of a six-game losing streak.

Michael Lorenzen (2-3) allowed one run on five hits and three walks over six innings for Kansas City, striking out seven.

Chase Dollander, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 draft, continued to go through rookie growing pains for Colorado. Dollander (1-3) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks before leaving with two out in the fifth inning.

Jordan Beck homered twice for Colorado in Game 2 of the doubleheader. He also went deep in Game 1.

Kansas City rallied for a 7-4 victory in the opener, caused by a rainout Wednesday night, and the sweep left the Rockies at 4-20 — the worst start in club history. They also matched a franchise record with their 13th consecutive road loss. Their lone win away from Coors Field came in Tampa Bay on March 29, in their first series of the season.

Colorado has lost 11 consecutive series since taking two games from Arizona last September.

Key moment

The Royals were leading 3-0 when Jonathan India hit a two-out double in the fifth. Witt followed with his RBI single, and Perez added a two-run double two batters later, giving Kansas City a 5-0 lead.

Key stat

The Royals (12-14) improved to 10-1 when scoring at least four runs this season.

Up next

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-4, 4.85) starts their series opener against Cincinnati on Friday night. RHP Seth Lugo (1-3, 3.90) gets the nod for Kansas City as it welcomes Houston to town on Friday night.

___

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer