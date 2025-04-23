Pivetta pitches Padres over Tigers 2-0 for San Diego’s 7th shutout in 24 games View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Pivetta allowed two hits over seven innings and the San Diego Padres recorded their seventh shutout of the season with a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Pivetta (4-1) became the first pitcher in franchise history to work scoreless ball in three of his first five starts for the club.

Pivetta struck out six and only allowed one runner to reach second base. He is 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA in his last three starts, giving up one run on nine hits in 20 innings.

Elias Díaz homered for the Padres, who had lost four of six after a 14-3 start.

Robert Suarez remained perfect in 10 save chances.

The Tigers were held to three hits.

Jack Flaherty (1-2) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The Padres took a 2-0 lead in the second. Xander Bogaerts reached on an infield single, and Díaz hit his first homer of the season into the bullpen in left.

Detroit reliever Chase Lee made his major league debut in the eighth. He entered with one out and a runner on first, and snagged Manny Machado’s soft liner and tossed to first for a double play.

Fernando Tatis Jr. extended his on-base streak to 23 games and his hitting streak to 11 with an eighth-inning single.

Key moment

Pivetta held the top four hitters in the Tigers lineup — Kerry Carpenter, Gleyber Torres, Greene and Spencer Torkelson — to 0 for 11 with a walk. Torres was the only Tiger to reach scoring position against him when he walked in the first and stole second.

Key stat

The Padres become the first team with seven shutouts in the first 24 games since the 1992 Atlanta Braves.

Up next

The teams finish their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon, with Padres LHP Kyle Hart (2-1, 6.48) facing RHP Reese Olson (2-1, 4.50).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press