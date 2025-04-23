MItchell Parker works 8 innings of 1-hit ball as Nationals rout Orioles 7-0 View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitchell Parker pitched eight innings to combine on a one-hitter, Nathaniel Lowe and Dylan Crews homered, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-0 in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night.

James Wood had three hits on his bobblehead night and scored twice for Washington, which won for the third time in four games. Keibert Ruiz and José Tena also had three-hit outings for the Nationals.

Playing for the first time since Sunday’s 24-2 loss to Cincinnati, Baltimore didn’t get a runner past second base until the ninth inning. Cedric Mullins accounted for the Orioles’ lone hit with a one-out single in the third, and Baltimore was shut out for the third time this season.

Parker (3-1) struck out four and walked two while setting down his last 17 batters and lowering his ERA to 1.39. It was the longest outing of the left-hander’s 34-start big league career.

Colin Poche and Cole Henry finished.

Lowe hit a two-run homer off Dean Kremer (2-3) in the first. Tena tripled in the second and scored on Kremer’s wild pitch to make it 3-0, and the Nationals added RBI singles by Luis García Jr. and Ruiz in the fifth.

Crews led off the sixth with a home run, and Ruiz poked an RBI double in the seventh.

Kremer allowed six runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Lowe’s home run on Kremer’s sixth pitch provided Washington a lead that Baltimore never threatened.

Key stat

Kremer gave up six runs — five earned — raising the season ERA of Orioles starters to a majors-worst 6.22.

Up next

Baltimore RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1, 3.43 ERA) faces Washington RHP Trevor Williams (1-2, 5.95) on Wednesday night.

