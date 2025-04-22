Athletics host the Rangers to open 3-game series

Texas Rangers (13-9, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (10-12, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Patrick Alan Corbin (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, six strikeouts); Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -142, Rangers +120; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

The Athletics are 10-12 overall and 2-7 at home. The Athletics have a 10-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Texas has a 13-9 record overall and a 3-6 record in road games. Rangers hitters have a collective .363 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom leads the Athletics with 11 extra base hits (two doubles and nine home runs). Brent Rooker is 12-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Langford has a double and four home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 5-5, .245 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hamstring), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (finger), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press