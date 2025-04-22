José Ramírez homers, drives in 4 runs for Guardians in 6-4 win over AL-leading Yankees

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Kyle Manzardo went deep on the next pitch in the third inning, helping the Cleveland Guardians beat the American League-leading New York Yankees 6-4 on Monday night.

Ramírez and Manzardo both cleared the fence in right off Clarke Schmidt (0-1), who gave up five runs in four innings. Manzardo has homered in three straight games and has a team-high seven.

Cleveland led 6-0 before Jasson Domínguez hit a two-run homer in the seventh and Jazz Chisholm Jr., who had been in a 1-for-18 slide, had a two-run drive in the eighth. The Yankees went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

New York, playing Cleveland for the first time since winning last year’s AL Championship Series, lost for the second time in eight games.

Aaron Judge extended his on-base streak to 19 games, going 1 of 4 with a walk, but struck out against Cade Smith with a runner on second for the final out. The reigning AL MVP leads the majors with a .384 average, 33 hits and 25 RBIs.

Gavin Williams (2-1) allowed two runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in his first win over an AL East squad in eight career starts and Smith worked the ninth for his second big league save, his first this season.

Key moment

Schmidt, who made his season debut last Wednesday, held the Guardians hitless in the first two innings before allowing two homers, two doubles and three singles over the next two frames.

Key stat

With 668 extra-base hits, all with Cleveland, Ramírez moved past Hall of Famer Tris Speaker for sole possession of second on the team career list behind Hall of Famer Earl Averill (724).

Up next

Yankees RHP Will Warren (1-0, 5.17 ERA) takes on Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (1-2, 5.85 ERA) on Tuesday in the second game of the three-game series.

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press