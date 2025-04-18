Rays promote speedy prospect Chandler Simpson before game versus Yankees View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays promoted speedy prospect Chandler Simpson on Friday before their game against the New York Yankees.

The 24-year-old Simpson is the No. 7 prospect in the Rays’ organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He stole 104 bases and led all minor league players with a .355 batting average in 2024. A left-handed hitter, Simpson transitioned from infield to outfield after the Rays selected him in the second round of the 2022 draft.

Simpson isn’t in the lineup for the second game of the four-game set against New York at the Yankees’ spring training park, Steinbrenner Field.

Simpson spent spring training with the big league team, but opened the season at Triple-A Durham. In 17 games with the Bulls, he was hitting .301 with eight steals.

To make room for Simpson, the Rays placed outfielder Richie Palacios on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain. The move comes one day after Palacios tied a career high with three hits and stole a base in a 6-3 loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

The Rays created room for Simpson on their 40-man roster by transferring RHP Alex Faedo (right shoulder inflammation) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

By ZAK GILBERT

Associated Press