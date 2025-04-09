Caratini delivers winning hit to push Astros to 2-1 extra-innings win View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Caratini hit the winning RBI single in the top of the 12th inning, as the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Caratini came into the game as a pinch hitter in the 10th and struck out, but against reliever Jesse Hahn (0-1), took a curveball the opposite way that plated Brendan Rodgers, who advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Chas McCormick.

The game was tied at one after eight until Caratini’s single. The Astros had the bases loaded in the 11th, but a double play ended the rally.

It was a scoreless contest through six innings. Houston rookie Cam Smith hit an RBI triple down the third-base line in the seventh to give the Astros a 1-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez struck out eight in six innings and No. 9 hitter Jake Meyers had two hits. Ryan Gusto (1-0) pitching an inning of relief for the win and Steven Okert earned his first save.

Seattle’s Luke Raley tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a run-scoring single. The Mariners finished with just five hits. Luis M. Castillo finished his five-inning outing with six strikeouts in over 100 pitches.

Despite going 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position, Houston has a shot to win the series on Wednesday.

Key Moment

Closer Josh Hader pitched the ninth and 10th innings and didn’t allow a hit to keep the game tied. The lefty used his sinker-slider combo on 21 of his 22 pitches.

Key Stat

Houston’s bullpen finished with 11 combined strikeouts and only allowed one hit.

Up Next

Houston will throw right-hander Hunter Brown (1-1, 3.00 ERA) in Wednesday’s series finale while Seattle will counter with Luis F. Castillo (0-0, 9.00).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ZACH MARTIN

Associated Press