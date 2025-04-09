Turang, Yelich, Contreras homer to lead Brewers over Rockies, 7-1 View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Brice Turang, Christian Yelich and William Contreras hit seventh-inning home runs, Jackson Churio doubled and tripled, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Freddy Peralta (1-1) struck out six in five solid innings for Milwaukee, which has won six of seven after starting the season with four straight losses.

The Brewers jumped ahead with a four-run third inning against Kyle Freeland (0-2) that included three straight RBI singles. Brenton Doyle hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning for Colorado, which dropped to 2-8, 1-3 at home. That .200 winning percentage is tied with the 2005 and 2024 clubs for the worst start through 10 games in franchise history.

Turang chased Freeland with a one-out homer and after Churio grounded out Yelich and Contreras went back-to-back to make it a six-run lead.

The Brewers’ win spoiled the major league debut of Colorado outfielder Zac Veen.

Veen was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque, hit seventh and started in right field. He flew out and struck out in his first two at-bats but then got his first hit on a bunt single in the sixth inning. He popped out in the ninth.

Key moment

Peralta walked the next two batters after the one-out homer by Doyle, bringing up the heart of Colorado’s order. But he struck out Kris Bryant and got Kyle Farmer on a grounder to first to keep it at 4-1.

Key stats

The Rockies starters entered Tuesday night with an ERA of 2.61, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for second in the majors behind the New York Mets’ 2.16 mark. Freeland raised his ERA from 2.16 to 3.79 after he allowed five runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Up next

The teams will play again Wednesday, with Milwaukee sending LHP Tyler Alexander (1-0, 2.00 ERA) to the mound while the Rockies counter with Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 0.00).

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press