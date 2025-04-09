Alonso and Lindor lead Mets past Marlins 10-5 for 6th straight win View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso drove in four runs, Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff homer and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 10-5 on Tuesday for their sixth consecutive victory.

Clay Holmes (1-1) struck out a career-high 10 in 5 1/3 innings for his first win with the Mets and second as a major league starter. Brandon Nimmo broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run double, and Starling Marte blooped a two-run single.

Juan Soto had two singles and scored twice, including on Alonso’s wind-aided RBI double that eluded Kyle Stowers in shallow right field. The temperature at first pitch, moved up three hours Monday to 4:10 p.m. because of a harsh weather forecast, was 43 degrees at blustery Citi Field.

Derek Hill hit a two-run homer for the Marlins and made an incredible diving catch on the left-center warning track to save three runs. Liam Hicks had three RBIs.

With the Mets nursing a 6-5 lead, an intentional walk to Soto pushed a runner into scoring position and loaded the bases in the sixth. Alonso then laced a three-run double to left-center off reliever Ronny Henriquez.

Holmes, a converted reliever, struck out five in a row during one stretch and was charged with four runs and five hits. His only other win as a starter came with Pittsburgh during his rookie season, when he pitched six shutout innings on July 14, 2018, to beat Milwaukee in the second game of a doubleheader.

Key moment

An error by first baseman Matt Mervis and a walk to Alonso helped load the bases in the fifth for Nimmo, who was 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position before a two-run double off Calvin Faucher (0-1) that put New York in front for good, 4-2. Two batters later, Marte blooped a two-run single just beyond the reach of diving second baseman Otto Lopez.

Key stat

Lindor launched his first home run this season and the 21st leadoff shot of his career. He has a leadoff hit in five straight games. That’s the longest such streak by a Mets player since Jose Reyes had a seven-game run in 2011, according to Major League Baseball.

Up next

Marlins RHP Max Meyer (0-1, 3.09 ERA), the third overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft, starts the series finale Wednesday afternoon against RHP Tylor Megill (2-0, 0.87).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer