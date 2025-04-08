Rays head into matchup against the Angels on losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (6-3) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-5)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, four strikeouts); Rays: Shane Baz (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -169, Angels +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays aim to break their four-game losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Tampa Bay had an 80-82 record overall and a 42-39 record at home last season. The Rays slugged .366 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 0.9 home runs per game.

Los Angeles went 63-99 overall and 31-50 in road games a season ago. The Angels slugged .369 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (finger), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press