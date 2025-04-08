Reds play the Giants leading series 1-0

Cincinnati Reds (4-7) vs. San Francisco Giants (8-2)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (1-1, 1.42 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, five strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -126, Reds +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco went 80-82 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Giants pitching staff had a collective 4.10 ERA last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

Cincinnati has a 2-3 record in road games and a 4-7 record overall. The Reds have a 3-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has six doubles and three RBI while hitting .333 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 12-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt McLain has a double and three home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 10-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .228 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Reds: 4-6, .203 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (left side), Matt McLain: day-to-day (hamstring), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press