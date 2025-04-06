Cubs try to sweep series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (7-2) vs. Chicago Cubs (7-4)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Kyle Hart (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, four strikeouts); Cubs: Ben Brown (1-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -137, Padres +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the San Diego Padres.

Chicago went 83-79 overall and 44-37 in home games a season ago. The Cubs averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 170 home runs.

San Diego has a 7-2 record overall and a 0-2 record in road games. The Padres have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .279.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with four home runs while slugging .543. Kyle Tucker is 13-for-39 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jackson Merrill has two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI while hitting .375 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-34 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Padres: 7-2, .279 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Padres: Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press