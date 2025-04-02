Merrill hits a 2-run homer and Padres top Guardians 5-2 to start 7-0 for the first time

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jackson Merrill hit a two-run homer a few hours after finalizing a $135 million, nine-year contract and the San Diego Padres started 7-0 for the first time in their 57-season history by beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 on Wednesday.

Fernando Tatis Jr. raced home on the back end of a double steal to start the scoring in the four-run third inning for the Padres, whose previous best start was 4-0 in 1984, when they went to their first World Series.

The Padres’ hot start includes sweeping playoff teams from last year. Before taking three from the Guardians, the Padres swept a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves in a rematch of their NL Division Series, which San Diego won in two games.

Merrill homered in his second straight game, driving the first pitch he saw from Ben Lively (0-1) onto the party deck atop the right field wall. He began his trot, tossed his bat and gestured with his right arm.

Merrill was an All-Star in 2024 and finished second to Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes in NL Rookie of the Year balloting.

Tatis and Luis Arraez hit consecutive two-out singles in the third. Arraez broke for second and drew a throw from catcher Bo Naylor. Arraez pulled up and second baseman Daniel Schneemann turned and threw home too late to catch Tatis. Arraez advanced on Manny Machado’s single and scored on José Ramírez’s throwing error. Merrill then homered.

Arraez homered leading off the seventh, his first.

Dylan Cease (1-0) held the Guardians to one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out seven and walked one.

Robert Suarez pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

The homer by Merrill, who quickly became a fan favorite last year. He had a bobblehead night Monday and turns 22 on April 19.

Tatis has five stolen bases in seven games. He had 11 last year, when he missed two months with a stress reaction in his right thigh bone.

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams starts Friday night at the Los Angeles Angels. The Padres haven’t announced a starter for Friday’s game at the Chicago Cubs.

