Athletics aim to break losing streak in game against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (4-4) vs. Athletics (2-4)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 3:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-1, 12.46 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, one strikeout); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to break a three-game skid when they play the Chicago Cubs.

The Athletics went 69-93 overall and 38-43 at home last season. The Athletics pitching staff had a collective 4.38 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

Chicago had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record on the road last season. The Cubs scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2024 season while allowing 4.1.

INJURIES: Athletics: Brady Basso: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (tommy john), Brett Harris: 10-Day IL (obliques), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press