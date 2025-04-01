World Series champ, 2-time All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn says he’s retiring

World Series champion and two-time All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn is retiring from Major League Baseball.

Lynn announced his decision Tuesday on the “Dymin in the Rough” podcast.

He was 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 23 starts last season with St. Louis. The right-hander was 143-99 in his career with the Cardinals, Chicago White Sox, Texas, Minnesota, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Lynn was an All-Star with the Cardinals in 2012, when he finished the season 18-7, and in 2021 with the White Sox.

St. Louis selected the former Mississippi star No. 39 overall in 2008. Lynn, who is from Indianapolis, helped the Cardinals win the World Series as a rookie in 2011 when he was 2-0 in 10 postseason appearances.

