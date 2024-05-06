Rangers put rookie outfielder Wyatt Lanford on the injured list with a right hamstring strain

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Texas Rangers rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain.

The move was made before the Rangers opened a four-game series in Oakland and was retroactive to Sunday, the day after Langford exited a game at Kansas City. He appeared to slow up when running to first base on a soft grounder in the fifth inning Saturday.

Infielder Jonathan Ornelas was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, where in 24 starts at shortstop this season he has hit .278 with two homers and 11 RBIs. He made his big league debut last season, playing for the Rangers in eight games.

The 22-year-old Langford, the fourth overall pick in the MLB amateur draft last summer, made the Rangers’ roster out of spring training. He started 31 of the team’s first 34 games, 19 as the DH and 12 in left field.

Langford is hitting .224 with one home run and 11 RBIs, with his homer being an inside-the-park sprint against Cincinnati at home on April 28. He ranks second among AL rookies with 26 hits and third by reaching base 38 times.

