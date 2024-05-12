Royals bring 2-1 series lead over Angels into game 4

Kansas City Royals (24-17, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-25, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Seth Lugo (5-1, 1.74 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-5, 4.85 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -136, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals meet the Los Angeles Angels with a 2-1 series lead.

Los Angeles is 15-25 overall and 5-13 at home. The Angels have a 14-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City is 24-17 overall and 9-9 in road games. The Royals have an 8-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan O’Hoppe leads the Angels with a .278 batting average, and has six doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-25 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 11 doubles, five triples and five home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 13-for-36 with six doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Royals: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press