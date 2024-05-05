Padres play the Diamondbacks after Arraez’s 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (18-18, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-20, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (1-3, 4.35 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -119, Padres -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Luis Arraez had four hits on Saturday in a 13-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has an 8-10 record in home games and a 14-20 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

San Diego is 10-6 in road games and 18-18 overall. The Padres have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-33 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with seven home runs while slugging .446. Jurickson Profar is 18-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .215 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Padres: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press