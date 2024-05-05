Lowe has 4 hits as Rangers beat Royals 15-4 View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe had four hits and two RBIs, and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 15-4 on Saturday night.

Lowe went 4 for 6 one night after going hitless in four at bats in Texas’ 7-1 loss. It was his first four-hit game since last July 14.

“I guess it was just my turn in the grand pendulum of the swing of baseball,” Lowe said. “It was great to have so many guys contribute. We got smoked last night, so it was good to come back tonight.”

Adolis García, Evan Carter and Travis Jankowski also drove in two runs each. Carter scored on a wild pitch after a two-run triple in the third inning. Garcia extended his hitting streak to six games, and Carter had two hits to extend his hit streak to five games.

The Rangers totaled a season-high 17 hits and set a season-high in runs against the team entering the game with the highest run differential in the majors.

Texas had three three-run innings and a five-run ninth to hand Kansas City its worst loss of the season. Two-runs scored on a wild pitch by Colin Selby and a throwing error to third base on the same play to cap a three-run seventh. Joe Smith, Jankowski, Marcus Semien, Leody Taveras and Ezequiel Duran had RBIs in the ninth.

“It was good to see everyone do something to help in the cause,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. ”We got shut down the night before the guys came out and put together great at-bats it is good for their confidence. … Everyone did something tonight.”

Dane Dunning pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and four hits. Dunning had limited the Royals to just one hit through the first four innings.

Josh Sborz (1-0) pitched one inning of relief to get the win.

Michael Wacha (1-4) pitched a season-low 3 2/3 innings, allowing a season-high seven runs and nine hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

“Obviously looked like some missed locations tonight,” Royals Manager Matt Quatraro said. “You have to tip your cap to them as well.”

Hunter Renfroe put the Royals on the board with a two-run single to left field with two outs in the fifth. Bobby Witt Jr. recorded his 11th stolen base of the season, which leads the American League.

Vinnie Pasquantino and Garrett Hampson each drove in a run, and Michael Massey had three hits to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Wyatt Langford exited the game in the fifth inning with right hamstring tightness. Langford was 0 for 3.

Royals: RHP Alec Marsh (right elbow contusion) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on May 5. The Royals put Marsh on the 15-day injured list on April 25, making him eligible to return on May 10.

UP NEXT

Jon Gray (1-1, 2.48 ERA) will start the series finale for Texas. Daniel Lynch IV (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his season debut for Kansas City.

By CODY FRIESEN

Associated Press